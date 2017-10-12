Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Health

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dengue alert in Punjab rises to 512

Dengue alert in Punjab rises to 512

LAHORE:  Dengue continues to pester as 19 more cases were discovered in Punjab bringing the total amount of people affected in the province to 512.

According to Health Division, majority of said cases have surfaced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Mianwali.

Rapidly spread viral reports increase of nine patients in Islamabad and four in Rawalpindi.

On a combined scale, Islamabad has been targeted with a score of 178 affected, whereas the grip of patients in Punjab declares 257.

The amount of affected people in Punjab continues to mount.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Health

World Mental Health day: Addressing emotions to fight depression

World Mental Health day: Addressing emotions to fight depression
Happier marriages linked to healthier hearts: study

Happier marriages linked to healthier hearts: study
Long-sleeved lab coats spread diseases in patients

Long-sleeved lab coats spread diseases in patients
CM Sindh approves funds for various JPMC projects

CM Sindh approves funds for various JPMC projects
Load More load more