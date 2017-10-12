Dengue alert in Punjab rises to 512

LAHORE: Dengue continues to pester as 19 more cases were discovered in Punjab bringing the total amount of people affected in the province to 512.

According to Health Division, majority of said cases have surfaced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Mianwali.

Rapidly spread viral reports increase of nine patients in Islamabad and four in Rawalpindi.

On a combined scale, Islamabad has been targeted with a score of 178 affected, whereas the grip of patients in Punjab declares 257.

The amount of affected people in Punjab continues to mount.