Here’s what film Downsizing trailer is all about

Enriched with comedy, new trailer of Hollywood’s science fiction film Downsizing has been released.

Fans of science fiction films all over the world have good news in a form of this brand new movie that also stars Matt Damon.

Made in the direction of Alexander Payne and produced by Megan Ellison and Mark Johnson, film narrates a life of a couple that goes through life changing experiences after becoming small and moving to a downsized community.

Film’s cast includes Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau and Kristen Wiig in lead roles with Matt Damon.

Downsizing will release on Dec 22.