Wed October 11, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Indian film “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” trailer is out

Mumbai: The trailer Bollywood’s new romantic drama film ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ has been released.

Film ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ stars Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda together in lead roles.

Made in the direction of Ratna Sinha, the film is about two people who are about to get married and gradually fall for one another; however a twist in their lives makes them enemies of each other.

Film is set in UP and will be released in cinemas on November 10 this year.

