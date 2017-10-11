Wed October 11, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Ranveer Singh thanks fans for appreciating 'Padmavati' trailer

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has expressed gratitude to his fans for appreciating the trailer of his new movie 'Padmavati'.

The trailer of the film 'Padmavati', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released on Tuesday and got an extremely positive response from the audience.

Ranveer Singh thanked the fans for their overwhelming love and appreciation for the film’s trailer.

His message posted on a social networking site said: “Thank you each and every one of you who has been so generous in effusively showering love and affection for our trailer. To witness this avalanche of praise across the board is unprecedented and overwhelming. It’s very rare…and very, very humbling.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer gave all the credit to director Bhansali for all his hardwork and dedication in the film and termed success of the trailer a testament of his determination and strong will.

The film’s trailer has earned highest number of views in 24 hours.

'Padmavati', starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, is scheduled to be  released on December 1.

