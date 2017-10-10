Saif Ali Khan’s daughter to make her Bollywood debut in 2018

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is set to make her silver screen debut in Bollywood with the movie Kedarnath. She will be starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

The first look of Sara has been released and she looks stunning in her desi avatar with a nose ring.

It’s a story about a rich girl falling in love with a tourist escort in the back drop of Uttarkhand floods.

The film’s shooting has been recently completed and the news of it was broken by director, Abhishek Kapoor on Instagram.

Kedarnath is expected to release in June 2018 and we can’t wait what the daughter of Chotay Nawab has to offer to the legacy.