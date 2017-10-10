Interior minister leaves on three-day visit to US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday left on a three-day visit to the US, his spokesman says.
During the visit, the minister will attend the annual meeting of the World Bank.
He will address a conference on South Asia.
Iqbal will also deliver a speech at the School of Advanced International Studies of John Hopkins regarding Pakistan's strategy against terrorism.
