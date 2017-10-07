Sat October 07, 2017
Health

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Long-sleeved lab coats spread diseases in patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio: The findings of a medical test conducted recently revealed that long-sleeved scrubs for doctors contribute to the transmission of germs, bacteria and other micro-organisms from one patient to another.

In order to counter this, it is advisable for paramedical stuff (nurses, caretakers and doctors) to wear lab coats and scrubs that have shorter sleeves.

University Hospital Medical Center in Cleveland, in a medical test found out that one quarter of long-sleeved coats carried traces of a dangerous virus, as compared to coats with short sleeves, the latter having zero traces of the virus used for the test.

