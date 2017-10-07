'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Famed Hindi film director Kundan Shah passed away at his Mumbai residence on Friday night, after suffering a heart attack. He was 69.
Shah was best known for directing the 1983 satirical film, 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' for which he received the National Award.
He also co-directed popular Hindi TV show 'Nukkad,' which aired on Doordarshan from 1986 to 1987.
In a career spanning 31 years, Kundan Shah directed eight films.
