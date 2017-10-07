Sat October 07, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away

NEW DELHI: Famed Hindi film director Kundan Shah passed away at his Mumbai residence on Friday night, after suffering a heart attack. He was 69.

Shah was best known for directing the 1983 satirical film, 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' for which he received the National Award.

He also co-directed popular Hindi TV show 'Nukkad,' which aired on Doordarshan from 1986 to 1987.

In a career spanning 31 years, Kundan Shah directed eight films.

