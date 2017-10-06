Over a million people visit China's largest waterfall on National Day

Anshun, Guizhou: Most of the Chinese people turned to various amazing tourist destinations for sight-seeing to enjoy the holidays for their national day celebrations.

More than a million people visited China's largest waterfall, named Huanggousho Waterfall, on to enjoy a beautiful and awesome view.

Offering a calm and serene view, China's largest waterfall attracts tourists from around the world.

However, the number of people coming here on a special occasion is something worth watching.