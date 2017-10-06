Over a million people visit China's largest waterfall on National Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Anshun, Guizhou: Most of the Chinese people turned to various amazing tourist destinations for sight-seeing to enjoy the holidays for their national day celebrations.
More than a million people visited China's largest waterfall, named Huanggousho Waterfall, on to enjoy a beautiful and awesome view.
Offering a calm and serene view, China's largest waterfall attracts tourists from around the world.
However, the number of people coming here on a special occasion is something worth watching.
Anshun, Guizhou: Most of the Chinese people turned to various amazing tourist destinations for sight-seeing to enjoy the holidays for their national day celebrations.
More than a million people visited China's largest waterfall, named Huanggousho Waterfall, on to enjoy a beautiful and awesome view.
Offering a calm and serene view, China's largest waterfall attracts tourists from around the world.
However, the number of people coming here on a special occasion is something worth watching.
Comments