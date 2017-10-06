Fri October 06, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Pakistan’s Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins Emmy for best documentary

NEW YORK: Oscar winning Pakistani filmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy won the outstanding documentary award on Thursday at the 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness.

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards were presented at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

In an event arranged on 5th October, the documentary directed by Sharmeen, which deals with the topic of honour killings, received nominations in three big categories; Best Documentary, Outstanding Short Documentary and Outstanding Music and Sound.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's Representative to the United Nations, also attended the event as guest of Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and was much delighted by the win. Sharmeen thanked Lodhi for her Support.

Shahbaz Taseer also tweeted and congratulated Sharmeen and her team for the big win at the Emmy’s last night.

Sharmeen Obaid has previously won an Emmy for her documentary Children of Taliban and two Emmys for Saving Face. She has also bagged Oscars for Saving Face and A Girl in the River.

 

