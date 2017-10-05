Pakistan and US need to work actively for regional peace: Asif

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday stressed that Pakistan and US must actively work towards peace in South Asia. He was speaking at United States Institute of Peace.

The foreign minister said that US and Pakistan had remained long-standing friends. Speaking at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, he stressed that both countries have much to gain by working together, adding that Pakistan feels there is trust deficit in its relations with the United States.

The minister expressed his serious concerns current challenges being faced by the world, saying it is full of "chronic challenges" such as long wars, climate change, under development, global migration and, rising intolerance and extremism along with the global menace of terrorism, which claims hundreds of lives every year.

While in conversation with Moeed Yusuf, director of South Asia programmes at USIP, the minister said that "we are living in hell" because of the decision to participate in the US fight against the Soviet Union. "US soldiers went back chest thumping that they have defeated the Soviet Union, no one cared about what happened to Pakistan," said the minister who is known for his candour.

He said that about 3.5 million refugees are living in Pakistan. "We have every kind of friction, religious, ethnic and political intolerance. This is the baggage we carry from the 80s."

While expressing sympathy over the Vegas shooting tat killed at least 60 people, he said that Pakistan is deeply saddened by the incident. He stressed that it should be called an act of terror. "Why call it shooting, call it terrorism.This is terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

He added, "these contradictions will be counterproductive."

The foreign minister also said that "Pakistan is the only victor in the war against terrorism" as the country faced the threat head-on.

"Since 2014, we have wiped them [terrorists] out," he said stressing that "our achievements are better than any other country's." It occurred due to the commitment of the 200,000 soldiers.

"We don't want any material help from US, all we want is respect."

While addressing the USIP, he had said that Pakistan is hoping for peace in Afghanistan.

"Ensuring security in Afghanistan is critical for the [South Asian] region," he remarked, adding "we will be the biggest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan." adding that it is the responsibility of all parties to initiate a political process, he said, adding that Pakistan seeks "productive relations" with Afghanistan which include the elimination of safe havens in Afghanistan and border management.