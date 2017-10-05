A beautiful lake under ‘finger print mountain' in Kunraj, Lasbela

LASBELA: The Lasbela district, situated in Balochistan, is a treasure to the country, having one jewel in a residing village Kunraj. The village is house to a mesmerizing Tabko Lake amid many mountains that seal a perfect serene view.

The pinnacle to its serenity is its cold crystal clear water that flows beneath the scorching sun, yet being as impeccable to human eye as any worldly wonder would.

Ahmed Maimoor Umemi is a patriot, who aspires to bring forth the immaculate version of Pakistan, for which his travels are always on the go. He desires to acknowledge the world of what Pakistan actually has in safe and captures every scenario that's worth every praise.

On the recent go, he brought Baluchistan in focus and headed to the Tabko Lake near Kunraj, to record its existing charm this October.

'We came across magnificent mountains with spirals carved on the surface just like on our fingertips, which is absolutely astonishing. It can be very reasonable to call them ‘finger print mountain.'

'The area is quite deserted, making the population quite less. However, you'll still witness enough river, lakes and streams', he added.

According to his trip, the estimated travel time from Vinder to Kunraj takes four hours and would be hard-hitting without any local guide across the land, especially in seek of the Tabko Lake.

Tabko Lake is a blessing to the locals. Their majority survival relies on the lake, that being one reason the locals do not permit easy visits to the outsiders. However, the inhabitants are very simple, gentle and caring.

A 15-feet waterfall there is as flawless as the Tabko Lake.