Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dhoom actor Uday Chopra suffering from obesity

Dhoom actor Uday Chopra suffering from obesity

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, who played the character of Ali in all three sequels of film Dhoom, is once again in the limelight, but unfortunately, not for his acting ability.

Actor Uday Chopra, son of Yash Chopra, made his Bollywood debut with Shamita Shetty in Mohabbatein. Recently, he was spotted outside Emraan Hashmi’s residence and the way he looked would shock fans.

Recently, some of his photographs have been released on social media, in which the Uday is not only visible being suffering from obesity but also appear to be quite aged.

According to Indian media reports, Bollywood actor Uday Chopra has been far away from movies and cameras, but due to disturbances in his life and his failed career in Bollywood, he is gaining weight due to which it is difficult to recognize him now.

The jocular character made the audience roll out with laughter with his amusing slapstick comedy in Dhoom. But after the release of third sequel of the Dhoom series, he has been out of circuit. Uday was always known for his well chiseled muscular body with six-pack abs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Stars showing class at 'Big Boss' go a long way, says Salman Khan

Stars showing class at 'Big Boss' go a long way, says Salman Khan
Amir Khan’s Secret Superstar hits the screen on Diwali

Amir Khan’s Secret Superstar hits the screen on Diwali
'The Star' trailer: The first Christmas with a twist

'The Star' trailer: The first Christmas with a twist
Johnny Depp starrer “Murder on the Orient Express” trailer released

Johnny Depp starrer “Murder on the Orient Express” trailer released
Load More load more