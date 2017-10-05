Dhoom actor Uday Chopra suffering from obesity

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, who played the character of Ali in all three sequels of film Dhoom, is once again in the limelight, but unfortunately, not for his acting ability.

Actor Uday Chopra, son of Yash Chopra, made his Bollywood debut with Shamita Shetty in Mohabbatein. Recently, he was spotted outside Emraan Hashmi’s residence and the way he looked would shock fans.

Recently, some of his photographs have been released on social media, in which the Uday is not only visible being suffering from obesity but also appear to be quite aged.

According to Indian media reports, Bollywood actor Uday Chopra has been far away from movies and cameras, but due to disturbances in his life and his failed career in Bollywood, he is gaining weight due to which it is difficult to recognize him now.

The jocular character made the audience roll out with laughter with his amusing slapstick comedy in Dhoom. But after the release of third sequel of the Dhoom series, he has been out of circuit. Uday was always known for his well chiseled muscular body with six-pack abs.