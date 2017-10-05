FC take parliament’s security over

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Frontier Constabulary (FC) on Thursday took over the security charge of the Parliament House.

Earlier, Rangers were reportedly withdrawn from providing security to the parliament after a protest by the interior minister against their deployment at the Federal Judicial Complex where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's hearing was under way on Monday.

The FC personnel has been mandated to assist police and elite force in providing security at the entry/exit of the Parliament, and its checking points.

On October 2, Rangers personnel disallowed Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal from entering the accountability court. The minister arrived as the court conducted hearing of three NAB references filed against Nawaz Sharif.