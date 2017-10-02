Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Health

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Sehat Kahani brings drop out female doctors back into workforce

In order to combat the rising doctor-bride phenomena in Pakistan, Sehat Kahani has come up with ICT enabled health solutions for people all over Pakistan.

It includes but is not limited to, tele-medicine, health education and promotion, health market research, capacity building of human health resource and provision of ICT inclusive health solutions.

Sehat Kahani connects home-based doctors with home bound patients or those who don’t have access to a physical doctor, through video conferencing and tele- medication.

According to a research by Medical Council of Pakistan, 50 percent female doctors drop out of work while 80 percent of medical students are female.

Due to social stigmatization, female patients are reluctant to coherently communicate their disease to male doctors as female doctors are not always accessible in underprivileged areas. Sehat Kahani has helped patients to get in access with female doctors conveniently.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Health

Pakistani student develops stick to cure Parkinson’s

Pakistani student develops stick to cure Parkinson’s
Hospital allows kids to drive themselves to operating room

Hospital allows kids to drive themselves to operating room
Smoking changes lung cells, primes them to develop cancer

Smoking changes lung cells, primes them to develop cancer
Roche blood test could help 'personalize' cancer immunotherapy

Roche blood test could help 'personalize' cancer immunotherapy
Load More load more