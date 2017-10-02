Sehat Kahani brings drop out female doctors back into workforce

In order to combat the rising doctor-bride phenomena in Pakistan, Sehat Kahani has come up with ICT enabled health solutions for people all over Pakistan.

It includes but is not limited to, tele-medicine, health education and promotion, health market research, capacity building of human health resource and provision of ICT inclusive health solutions.

Sehat Kahani connects home-based doctors with home bound patients or those who don’t have access to a physical doctor, through video conferencing and tele- medication.

According to a research by Medical Council of Pakistan, 50 percent female doctors drop out of work while 80 percent of medical students are female.

Due to social stigmatization, female patients are reluctant to coherently communicate their disease to male doctors as female doctors are not always accessible in underprivileged areas. Sehat Kahani has helped patients to get in access with female doctors conveniently.