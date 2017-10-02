Mahira Khan’s smoking saga continues

The internet went berserk after a picture started making rounds on social media, which showed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan smoking with Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor on the streets of New York City.

Since then, the actress has been slammed with hateful comments by people who hurled ridicule dismissing this ‘indecent’ act of hers. People from all around the world bullied Mahira and criticized her for wearing a short, backless dress and smoking out in the open with a male friend, something that women are obviously not allowed to do.

However, an edited picture was recently uploaded on Instagram, which has Mahira smoking with her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actor’s picture is used from a scene from his movie, Raees.

The picture, although made primarily to get views from internet users, shows how far people can go in order to troll others. An extension to the original fuss that got stirred up, this picture is aimed at mocking Mahira and her smoke break with Ranbir.

According to sources, this entire episode has left the actress emotionally drained and she is reportedly not keeping well since the outburst over her photos.