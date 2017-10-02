NAB court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s children, son-in-law

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif's children Hassan, Hussain, and Maryam, and for son-in-law Captain Safdar after they failed to appear before it despite repeated summons.

The court ordered police to arrest all the accused and produce them before it in the next hearing.

The lawyers of the Sharif’s children and son-in-law said that their clients would appear before the court in the next hearing on Oct 9.

Earlier, former prime minster Nawaz Sharif appeared in the accountability court in three NAB references.

The hearing adjourned until Oct 9.