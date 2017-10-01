Sun October 01, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to share screen space

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to share screen space
Tiger Shroff moving in with Disha Patani?

MUMBAI: Indian media is abuzz with reports of Tiger Shroff moving in with Disha Patani at her newly purchased flat in Mumbai's porch area Bandra.

However, Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff dismissed these rumours in a recent interview. "Tiger is a child," Shroff told www.mid-day.com. "I don't think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn't told me."

But he was ready to accept if Tiger decides to live with her girlfriend. I wouldn't have "any issues" if my son was to move out, Shroff said.

"Everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don't have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won't do that."

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often been spotted together ever since they featured in Befikra, a music video by the Meet Bros. The couple is all set to share the screen space once again in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2.

