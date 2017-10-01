Sun October 01, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to get together for Golmaal 4

'Maine Tujhko Dekha' is out now

MUMBAI: There's nothing to be excited about Golmaal Again's song 'Maine Tujhko Dekha' shot on Ajay Devgan and Parineeti Chopra just that it’s a throwback to the 90s hit 'Neend Churai Meri'.

Parineeti tweeted that the song is 'very special' and she is 'so lucky' to have shot this one.

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Parineeti, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar feature in the video.

Titled ‘Maine Tujhko Dekha’, the song is a throwback to the 90s hit song Neend Churai Meri, which featured Ajay Devgn and a few other hit numbers from the past. Neeraj Shridhar and Sukriti Kakar have lent their voices for the song composed by Amaal Mallik and Anu Malik. It is penned down by Kumaar and Rahat Indori.

Ajay too seemed nostalgic about it. "Neend Churayi Meri releases again for me... as #MaineTujhkoDekha! Out now!," he tweeted.

