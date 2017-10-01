Ashura processions and ceremonies in pictures

Muslims across the world are staging passionate mourning ceremonies and taking out processions in commemoration of the day in history that witnessed the martyrdom Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions.

The occasion, known as Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land that is known today as Iraq.



Pilgrims gather ahead of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS



A pilgrim prays during a ceremony ahead of Ashura in Kerbala. REUTERS



A man is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai



Supporters of the Houthi movement demonstrate to mark the Ashura holy day, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS



A large number of mourners participating in 9th Muharram Ashura procession .INP PHOTO



Mourners expressing their devotion during the 9th Ashura procession in Pandu Street in Lahore. APP Photo



-A young girl takes part in a religious procession held on holiday of Ashura in Istanbul. AFP



Women attend an Ashura procession in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS