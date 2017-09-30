Indian actor Tom Alter dies of cancer at 67

MUMBAI: Veteran theatre and film personality of India, Tom Alter died on Friday after losing his battle against stage four skin cancer in Mumbai.

The 67-year-old is survived by his wife Carol, son Jamie and daughter Afshaan.

According to a statement released by his family, the actor died on Friday night.

“It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father. Tom passed away Friday night at home with his family and close family members in attendance. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this time,” the statement read.

Tom Alter was born to American parents in Mussoorie and studied at Woodstock School and Yale University. With a gold medal in acting from Pune’s Film and Television Institute, Alter debuted in Bollywood with director Ramanand Sagar’s Charas in 1976. Later, he went on to work in films like Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi and Manoj Kumar’s Kranti.

He was also famously known for playing the gangster Keshav Kalsi in the hit soap opera ‘Junoon’, which ran for a record five years during the 1990s.

His other popular television stints included Bharat Ek Khoj, Zabaan Sambhalke and Betaal Pachisi.

He later acted in several foreign films too, notably Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi and One Night with the King.

Alter also had a flourishing stage career, and was among the most respected names in the Indian theatre circuit. His portrayal of Mirza Ghalib and Maulana Azad won him accolades from all quarters.

In 2008, he was bestowed with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India, for his service to the field of arts and cinema.