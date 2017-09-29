Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted after her condition worsened on Tuesday.

The former first lady has been under treatment for lymphoma in London.

Earlier, she was admitted to the emergency unit of Princess Grace Hospital, London, after her condition worsened on Tuesday.

Hussain Nawaz, speaking to Geo News, said that his mother's condition had improved now.

"Alhamdulillah, she is better today, however, the treatment continues," he said.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz tweeted confirming that her mother had been discharged from hospital and back home.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Naval Chief meets COAS

Naval Chief meets COAS
Zakaria says US considers Pakistan as important country of region

Zakaria says US considers Pakistan as important country of region
Zardari gets active to save opposition leader

Zardari gets active to save opposition leader
PPP expresses trust in Khursheed as opposition leader

PPP expresses trust in Khursheed as opposition leader
Load More load more