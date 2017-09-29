Begum Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted after her condition worsened on Tuesday.

The former first lady has been under treatment for lymphoma in London.

Earlier, she was admitted to the emergency unit of Princess Grace Hospital, London, after her condition worsened on Tuesday.

Hussain Nawaz, speaking to Geo News, said that his mother's condition had improved now.

"Alhamdulillah, she is better today, however, the treatment continues," he said.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz tweeted confirming that her mother had been discharged from hospital and back home.