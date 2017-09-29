Fri September 29, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan struggles between work and love for his son

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's much-talked about movie "Chef" has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows how a professional chef Roshan Kalra (Saif) is so busy with his job that he hardly has any time for his family.

Saif completely gets into the skin of the character.

He sets out on a father-son bonding trip and makes his son experience a variety of food and places.

Chef definitely looks promising and seems to be well supported by other fun charterers too.

The Saif Ali Khan starrer is the official remake of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit Chef, and it will be served hot on October 6.

The first look poster of Saif Ali Khan’s Chef landed a few hours before the trailer.

Saif Ali Khan's Chef was initially scheduled to release in theatre on July 14. However, the director decided to postpone the release date as his film would have clashed at the box-office with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos.

