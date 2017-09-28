Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 29, 2017

Share

UN aid chiefs to access Myanmar´s Rakhine

UN aid chiefs to access Myanmar´s Rakhine
Read More

UN Security Council moves to confront Myanmar crisis

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to...

Read More
Advertisement

UN chief to Myanmar: end military ops, open humanitarian access

UN chief to Myanmar: end military ops, open humanitarian access

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the "humanitarian nightmare" for Myanmar´s Rohingyas on Thursday and demanded that the government end military operations and open humanitarian access to its conflict-wracked western region.
"The situation has spiraled into the world´s fastest developing refugee emergency, a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," Guterres said in a speech to the UN Security Council.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US presses for more Iran nuclear inspections

US presses for more Iran nuclear inspections
Baghdad cranks up pressure on Kurds with flight ban

Baghdad cranks up pressure on Kurds with flight ban
Hand over Gulen for jailed pastor, Erdogan tells US

Hand over Gulen for jailed pastor, Erdogan tells US
Chinese woman climbs her way to become world's only Spiderwoman

Chinese woman climbs her way to become world's only Spiderwoman
Load More load more