UN chief to Myanmar: end military ops, open humanitarian access

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to...
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the "humanitarian nightmare" for Myanmar´s Rohingyas on Thursday and demanded that the government end military operations and open humanitarian access to its conflict-wracked western region.
"The situation has spiraled into the world´s fastest developing refugee emergency, a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," Guterres said in a speech to the UN Security Council.
