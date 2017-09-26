Syra Shehroz to appear in sequel of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani

KARACHI: Pakistani film director Nadeem Baig's Jawani Phir Nahi Aani was the most successful movie of 2015. Now the sequel of the film has been announced to be produced and its script is being written these days.

This has also been revealed that film and TV actress Syra Shehroz will appear in lead role in the sequal.

It will be her second movie after Chalay Thay Sath, which has been a few months ago during the current year.

She has said in a recent interview with a local daily that in the movie turned television series as the lead declared that she has signed the contract and she will be starring next to Fahad Mustafa.

Inspired by the movie Hangover, JPNA story revolved around three married men facing strict circumstances later for vacating in Bangkok away from their wives.

While the story of the JPNA sequel is yet to be disclosed, Baig has revealed the shooting to start next month in London.

The sequel will screen the same actors prior to the movie's cast, starring Humayun Saed, Ahmed Ali Butt and Wasay Choudhry next to the new cast Syra Shehroz and Fahad Mustafa.

However, the Na Maloom Afrad star Fahad Mustafa will be screened as a replacement of Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Interestingly, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was also offered a role in the Pakistani sequel but he refused.