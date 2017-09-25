Lahore Qalandars' Rising Stars Tournament to start on Tuesday

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalander, has selected eight teams for the next year’s Rising Star Tournament, according to Geo News.

This year, 302000 players got themselves registered in nine cities, whereas 159935 cricketers attended the trials from which 128 cricketers were selected for eight teams.

The trials for Rising Star Tournament started from Mirpur Khass on 27 August, whereas the last trial took place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on September 23.

Lahore Qalandars Rising Star Tournament will be starting from September 26 in Muzaffarabad Stadium where Faisalabad team will be playing as defensive champion.

Test cricketer Mohammaed Suleman has been appointed Faisalabad’s coach, while team's previous coach Ejaz Junior, has been appointed as a coach of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The names of team captains will be announced by Lahore Qalandars' director Aqib Javaid.

CEO @atifnaeemrana & DCO @AJavedOfficial overseeing arrangements ahead of the #JazzRisingStars tournament in Muzaffarabad. — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) September 25, 2017