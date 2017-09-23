Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi on FIFA best player shortlist

LONDON: Football stars Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2017 would be announced at the London Palladium on Oct 23.

Twenty-five-year-old Neymar, the Brazilian superstar, had won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona last season before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster 222 million euros ($266 million) move that smashed the world transfer record.

Thirty-two years old Cristiano Ronaldo is the overwhelming favourite to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, having led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and a third Champions League success in four years last season.

Last year, Ronaldo won the award after winning the Champions League with Madrid and the European Championship with Portugal.

Argentina great Messi, 30, scored 54 goals last season as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award was launched in 2016.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan announces squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan announces squad for Sri Lanka Tests
Sir Vivian Richards leaves Quetta Gladiator?

Sir Vivian Richards leaves Quetta Gladiator?
Australia’s Tom Moody to coach Multan Sultans

Australia’s Tom Moody to coach Multan Sultans
Top seed Muguruza roars into Tokyo semi-finals

Top seed Muguruza roars into Tokyo semi-finals
Load More load more