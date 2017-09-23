Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi on FIFA best player shortlist

LONDON: Football stars Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2017 would be announced at the London Palladium on Oct 23.

Twenty-five-year-old Neymar, the Brazilian superstar, had won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona last season before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster 222 million euros ($266 million) move that smashed the world transfer record.

Thirty-two years old Cristiano Ronaldo is the overwhelming favourite to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, having led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and a third Champions League success in four years last season.

Last year, Ronaldo won the award after winning the Champions League with Madrid and the European Championship with Portugal.

Argentina great Messi, 30, scored 54 goals last season as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award was launched in 2016.