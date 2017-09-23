Pakistan announces squad for Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE: Pakistan´s prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah passed a late fitness test Saturday to join the 16-man squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting next week.

The 31-year-old has been team´s leading wicket-taker since making his debut in 2014, with a tally of 149 scalps in 26 Tests.

Shah´s 24 wickets in three Tests helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka away in 2015 but the stocky spinner has struggled for fitness in the past few months.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Shah was told in clear terms that he would not be selected if he didn´t pass the final fitness test.

"Yasir has been our main bowler for the way he has taken wickets consistently, but he needed to maintain a fitness standard and was told he had to pass the test and he did to get a place in the squad," said Inzamam while announcing the squad.

The first Test starts in Abu Dhabi from Thursday. The second Test -- a day-night affair -- will be played in Dubai from October 6.

The two teams will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, the last of which will be in Lahore on October 29 -- subject to security clearance.

The series will be Pakistan´s first without stalwarts Younis Khan and former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who both retired following the team´s last series in the West Indies in May.

Sarfraz Ahmed, already leading Pakistan in one-day and Twenty20 internationals, will lead the Test side for the first time, with youngsters Usman Salahuddin and Babar Azam likely to fill in for the two greats.

"I am sure youngsters will try their best to fill the places left by Misbah and Younis and do their best," said Inzamam.

Elaborating further on the fitness concern of players Yasir Shah and Azhar Ali, Inzimam said that Yasir Shah has showed a satisfactory performance for the past three-four years. Azhar Ali, on the other hand, is suffering from a knee injury but has been advised by the doctor to play, after necessary treatment.

In response to a question, Inzimam stated that the team is open to young talent and new players have been given an opportunity as well. Assuring apt performance by all team members including Captain Sarfraz, he said that he is satisfied with Sarfaraz’s previous performances on-field and wishes that he will continue his winning streak this time around too.

Inzimam expressed satisfaction on the bowling performance of Pakistani team and said that the absence of mega-players Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will be deeply felt.

Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka in two matches that will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The series constitutes 5 ODIs, 2 test matches and 3 T20s.

Pakistan have also selected 25-year-old uncapped left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza who has taken 216 wickets in 46 first class matches.

The squad has five fast bowlers and three spinners. The 31-year-old spinner Bilal Asif has not played a Test but has featured in three one-day internationals in the past.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz. Web Desk/AFP