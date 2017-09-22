Pakistan’s ambassador summoned at Burmese Foreign Office

RANGOON: The ambassador of Pakistan in Burma was summoned by the Burmese government, after Pakistan opposed the on-going ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims residing in Burma.

Diplomatic sources told Geo News that due to Pakistan’s stance on the brutality being faced by Rohingya Muslims, Burma has expressed reservations to Pakistani ambassador Dr. Khalid Memon.

This may be recalled that the Pakistan foreign Office had summoned the Burmese ambassador early in the current month to record its protest against the killing of the Rohingya Muslims and urged to take effective steps to stop the cruelties .

Nonetheless, the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims has not come to a halt and hundreds of people, including women and children have been executed. Also, a large population was recently forced to seek refuge in the neighbouring Bangladesh.

The grief towards the execution of Rohingya Muslims is increasing globally with numerous protest rallies being staged.

Prior to this, Muslim country Maldives announced ceasing all sort of trade activities with Myanmar, as a reaction on the genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

On the other hand, UN’s General Secretary, Antonio Guterres, has warned Myanmar that if such atrocities continued against Rohingya Muslims, the entire region will fall prey to instability, unrest and disorder.