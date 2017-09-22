Fri September 22, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk & ONLINE
September 22, 2017

“I want to make better music.” – Momina Mustehsan

A lot of hate speech came after Afreen went viral: Momina Mustehsan

ISLAMABAD: In a recent interview Momina Mustehsan talked about herself becoming an overnight sensation and the after effects which followed. She revealed that she had to face a lot of hate speech after Afreen went viral.

The 25 year old musician has been passionate about her singing talent since childhood. She had started singing from the early age. It was her dream to gain popularity in the field music. However how first attempt after rising to the heights of glory were not very pleasant.

She admitted that a lot of cyber bullying and harassment made way into her life after her song with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan became popular. The song was released in Coke Studio Season 09. Baseless assumptions and unnecessary judgments came with overnight sensation she told in the interview.

Momina added that she saw a very different side of becoming famous after her initial experience.

