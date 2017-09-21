Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ataturk airport closed for traffic  after jet crashes

Ataturk airport closed for traffic  after jet crashes

ISTANMBUL: Turkey´s Ataturk international airport was closed to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on landing and burst into flames, according to Turk media a Pilate was killed in that incident.

As per media report, a small plane with four people on board crashed while making an emergency landing at Ataturk International Airport Pilate was killed and three other injured in the incident. All the dead and injured were shifted to nearby medical facility and fire was brought under control.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

China FM tells UN talks ´only way´ on N Korea

China FM tells UN talks ´only way´ on N Korea
Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister

Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister
Afghan president says Trump war plan has better chance than Obama´s

Afghan president says Trump war plan has better chance than Obama´s
Saudis call on Myanmar to allow Rohingyas to return

Saudis call on Myanmar to allow Rohingyas to return
Load More load more