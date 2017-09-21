Ataturk airport closed for traffic  after jet crashes

ISTANMBUL: Turkey´s Ataturk international airport was closed to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on landing and burst into flames, according to Turk media a Pilate was killed in that incident.

As per media report, a small plane with four people on board crashed while making an emergency landing at Ataturk International Airport Pilate was killed and three other injured in the incident. All the dead and injured were shifted to nearby medical facility and fire was brought under control.