Thu September 21, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Trailer of ‘Sandman’ releases today

The first-ever trailer, filled with tear and horror, of ‘The Sandman’ has been released today.

Written and directed by Peter Sullivan, The Sandman is a story revolves around a vicious force that becomes the enemy of a young child and his family.

Created from tiny particles of sand, the dangerous Sandman tries to harm this family using different tactics.

The film, which moves around the horror of satanic powers, will bring many artists to Hollywood platform, including Tobin Bell, Haylie Duff, Jason Shane, Amanda Wyss, Shaun Sipos and Ricco Ross.

The film will be released in next few months.

