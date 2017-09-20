Mathews to miss Pakistan Test as Sri Lanka squad announced

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s former skipper Angelo Mathews was ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan next week due to injury, the cricket board said Wednesday.

Mathews will miss the match starting September 28 in Abu Dhabi due to a calf strain, the board said.

Two uncapped players have been brought into a 15-member squad, wicket-keeper batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama, 22, and 28-year-old batsman Roshen Silva.

Sri Lanka will play two Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Lahiru Thirimanna (vice captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Gamage.