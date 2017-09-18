Put our house in order: PM Abbasi endorses Khawaja Asif’s remarks

LONDON: Endorsing the foreign minister’s statement regarding putting the house in order, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that he holds the same view of improving our house.

Speaking to Geo News here, Abbasi said the NA-120 by-polls results had proved that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the only genuine leader of people, who can bring development to the country.

He said the government was not satisfied with the accountability process.

About the ongoing LNG case, Abbasi said that he was facing the courts and truth would come out soon. He added that all the allegations leveled by Sheikh Rashid would prove wrong.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had cleared its policy before the US.