Abbasi says Pakistan replied to Trump’s speech through national security body

LONDON: Pakistan has responded to the US president’s speech through the country’s top civilian security committee, prime minister said here on Sunday.

Speaking to media after meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi said that the national security committee had already given a reply to the US President Donald Trump’s speech in which he accused Pakistan of harboring “agents of chaos” and providing safe havens to militant groups waging an insurgency against a US-backed government in Kabul.

Dispelling an impression there is a political crisis in the country, the prime minister said that challenges do come and these are dealt politically.

Sharing details of his meeting with the former prime minister, Abbasi said matters pertaining to the party came under discussion.