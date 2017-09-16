Sat September 16, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 16, 2017

Salman Khan receives Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons

Bollwyood actor Salman Khan on Friday received the Global Diversity Award at the Britain House of Common.

Dabbang Khan on Saturday tweeted his picture from the event,  saying he is honoured to get the Global Diversity Award at the House of Commons from British MP Keith Vaz.

 

“The Global Diversity Award is given to people of immense stature in terms of what they have done for diversity in the world, and he is certainly one of them,” Vaz said, Indian Express quoted the MP as saying.

The paper said Salman Khan is in London after finishing the Abu Dhabi schedule of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, sequel of his 2012 blockbuster EK Tha Tiger.

Speaking on the occasion the 51 years old actor said: “thank you for the respect and honour you have given me. My father would have never thought… But the amount of respect you guys have given me, thank you so much for it.”

