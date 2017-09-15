Pakistan thrash World XI to clinch Independence Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Eleven thrashed the World Eleven to clinch the Independence Cup, winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-1, here amid tight security at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Chasing a daunting target of 184, the World Eleven led by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis could score 150 for eight in the 20 overs to lose the match by 33 runs and also the series.

Aggressive batsman from Sri Lanka Thisara Perera and South Africa's David Miller top scored with 32 runs each while popular batsman of the West Indies Darren Sammy remained not out on 24.

Among others, Hashim Amla of South Africa made 21, Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh scored 14 and captain Faf du Plessis contributed 13.

Perera, who steered the World XI on Wednesday to a seven-wicket victory with a five towering sixes including the winning six, smashed 32 from just 13 balls with three sixes and two boundaries.

However, as soon he departed, the tourists lost hopes of winning the match and the series.

For Pakistan, pacer Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 28 while Rumman Raees, Usman Khan Shinwari and Imad Wasim claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, a magnificent 102-run second wicket partnership between Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam helped Pakistan Eleven set a daunting target of 184 runs for the World.

Sent into bat, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad provided a solid start of 61 runs before Fakhar was run out on 27. Then Ahmed joined by Babar Azam batted aggressively and both steered the team to 163 in the 18th over.

Ahmed missed his second T20 international century when he fell for 89. His 55-ball knock included eight boundaries and three successive sixes.

Prolific scorer Babar missed his fifty as he made a 31-ball 48 with five boundaries.

Imad Wasim got a duck while Shoaib Malik remained not out on 17.

For the World XI, Sri Lankan medium-fast bowler Thisara Perera was the only bowler among the wickets. He grabbed two wickets for 37.