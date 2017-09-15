Fri September 15, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
September 15, 2017

World XI win toss, put Pakistan into bat in final T20I

LAHORE: World XI captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final Twenty20 International against Pakistan XI here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan has made only one change in the team, bringing in back pace bowler Hasan Ali in place of Sohail Khan while two changes have been made in the World Eleven team, Darren Sammy and George Bailey replacing Tim Paine and Paul Collingwood.

