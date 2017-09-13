Pakistan make 174-6 against World XI in 2nd T20I

LAHORE: Pakistan made 174-6 in the second Twenty20 international against the World XI here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Main scorers were Babar Azam (45), Ahmed Shehzad (43) and Shoaib Malik (39) but none of them could make any big score as they found it tough going on a slow and low pitch.

Among others, Fakhar Zaman scored 21 and Imad Wasim made 15 while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed got a first-ball duck.

For the World XI, Sri Lankan paceman Thisara Perera and West Indian spinner Samuel Badree claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan, leading the three-match series 1-0, won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan made two changes from the team which had won the first match by 20 runs on Tuesday. They included left-arm medium-fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari and slow left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in place of allrounder Faheem Ashraf and pacer Hasan Ali.

The World XI has also made two changes in the team, bringing in West Indian leg-spinner Samuel Badree and England allrounder Paul Collingwood in place of allrounders Darren Sammy of West Indies and Grant Elliott of New Zealand.