Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

APP
September 13, 2017

Share

Pakistan becomes first foreign nation to benefit from China’s BeiDou system

Pakistan becomes first foreign nation to benefit from China’s BeiDou system
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018

BEIJING: China's home-grown BeiDou Navigation Satellite System will cover countries and regions along the Belt and Road by 2018, said an official at the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the CNSA, said the plan was based on the satellite system's improving regional services, which had been cooperating with various countries and regional organizations.

China now has 17 communication satellites in orbit, with nearly 300 transponders, and the country's satellite communication services cover over 30 countries and regions, said Wu, who is also deputy head of the State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

Since the launch of APSTAR-9, one of China's advanced communication satellites in October 2015, China's satellite communication services have also covered most areas along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, he said.

As China's leading satellite navigation system, BeiDou will see six to eight of its satellites sent into orbit in the second half of 2017 and is set to form a complete global satellite navigation system by 2020.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

New Apple Watch that makes calls turns comic book fantasy into reality

New Apple Watch that makes calls turns comic book fantasy into reality
Apple unveils three new iPhones, hails ´biggest leap forward´

Apple unveils three new iPhones, hails ´biggest leap forward´
Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders highest among Note series

Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders highest among Note series
$1400 ´iPhone X´ expected to star at Apple event

$1400 ´iPhone X´ expected to star at Apple event
Load More load more