Independence Cup trophy unveiled by PCB

LAHORE: The Independence Cup trophy, to be played between Pakistan and World XI, was unveiled at an impressive ceremony here on Monday.

The trophy was unveiled by both captains - Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan XI and Faf du Plessis of the World XI.

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, speaking to the media after the trophy unveiling ceremony, said his players were prepared for the series.

He said: "Our responsibility has increased after winning the Champions Trophy."

Sarfraz said that the team of the World XI was good and he was very excited to play the series against it.

Sarfraz said just like many others he too liked South African player Hashim Amla.

The captain of the World XI, Faf du Plessis also spoke to media and said the historic tour to Pakistan presents a rare opportunity for the players to be a part of something bigger than just cricket.

He also expressed his excitement for participating in the historic series and said, “When I sit down with my family some day and we talk about this... it’s something I would be glad to have been a part of”.

Earlier, the World XI players arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport amid tight security, a day before the much-anticipated three-match T20 series to be kicked off at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi received the star-studded team, led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, at the airport.

Later, the guest players were taken amid tight security to a local hotel.