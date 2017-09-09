Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

REUTERS
September 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Del Toro´s "The Shape of Water" wins top award at Venice Film Festival

Del Toro´s

VENICE: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro´s "The Shape of Water", a dark fairy tale in which a mute cleaning lady falls in love with an aquatic creature, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The runner-up Grand Jury prize went to family tragedy "Foxtrot" by Israel´s Samuel Maoz, while France´s Xavier Legrand was picked as best director for his divorce drama "Jusqu´a la Garde" (Custody).

Charlotte Rampling received the best actress award for her performance in Italian film "Hannah", while Palestinian Kamel El Basha took the best actor prize for his role in "The Insult".

The award ceremony brings down the curtain on a 10-day movie marathon in which 21 international films featuring top Hollywood talent and auteur directors were in competition for the coveted top prize.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

ISHQ’s opening performance receives huge applause

ISHQ’s opening performance receives huge applause
‘Poster Boys’ gets spelling right, everything else wrong

‘Poster Boys’ gets spelling right, everything else wrong
Jennifer Lawrence laughs off sharply divided ´mother!´ reviews

Jennifer Lawrence laughs off sharply divided ´mother!´ reviews
I want to do films on women issues, says Mehwish Hayat

I want to do films on women issues, says Mehwish Hayat
Load More load more