Rumman Raees weds in Karachi, valima today

KARACHI: Pakistani fast bowler Rumman Raees has married with Ayesha here on Wednesday.

As announced months ago, the couple will be holding their valima reception on Thursday.

The newlywed couple is reported to be not going for their honeymoon immediately as the 26-year-old cricketer is all set to join the fitness camp, the very next day following his valima reception, being held in Lahore for the T20 series against World XI.

Rumman marked his appearance throughout the Champions Trophy against England, as well as two T20 national matches.

Taken from Gulshan-e-Usman Society, the Baraat was a sophisticated celebration linking with Gulistan-e-Jouhar with auspices of the bride's family, cherishing the nuptials with friends, family and fans.