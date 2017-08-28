Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
August 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Eight killed in landslide at Burkina gold mine

Eight killed in landslide at Burkina gold mine

Ouagadougou: A landslide at an gold mine in central Burkina Faso that followed heavy rains has killed eight people, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday at Nagrire, "leaving eight people dead and five slightly injured," said Bernard Bouda, mayor of nearby Gogo commune, who travelled to the scene of the tragedy.

The dead were buried on the spot and the wounded taken to hospital in Gogo, a local judicial source said.

The landslide came after heavy rains in the region in recent days, which burst a dyke in the area, the source added.

Such deadly landslides are frequent and the Burkinabe authorities struggle to control gold prospecting in the area, which is carried out by 1.2 million people according to official figures.

Gold is one of the main exports of the landlocked state in west Africa´s arid Sahel region.

Child miners have also become a growing problem in Burkina Faso, where 60 percent of the population is under 25.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Houston races to rescue flood victims before storm´s return

Houston races to rescue flood victims before storm´s return
Car bomb kills 11 in Baghdad´s Sadr City market

Car bomb kills 11 in Baghdad´s Sadr City market
Uncertainty´ in forecast for Harvey: weather service

Uncertainty´ in forecast for Harvey: weather service
Indian guru sentenced to total 20 years for rape: authorities

Indian guru sentenced to total 20 years for rape: authorities
Load More load more