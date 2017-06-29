Thu June 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

US embassy warns women against using tuk-tuks in Sri Lanka

US embassy warns women against using tuk-tuks in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The US embassy in Colombo warned Thursday its citizens visiting Sri Lanka to avoid travelling alone in tuk-tuks after a spate of sexual harassment complaints.

The embassy, in a message posted on its website, advised women against hailing the brightly-coloured autorickshaws used widely to get around in Sri Lanka.

"The US embassy Colombo has been made aware of an increase in incidents involving tuk-tuk drivers in the Colombo area inappropriately touching female passengers," said the statement.

"Females should avoid travelling in tuk-tuks alone in Colombo."

Many of the reported incidents occurred at the end of a ride, the embassy said. Those opting to use tuk-tuks were requested to take photos of the driver and registration plate before boarding.

There are some 1.2 million autorickshaws in Sri Lanka, most used as taxis in a country where public transport is often unreliable and overcrowded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Former Saudi Prince confined to Palace, reports NYT; Saudi denies

Former Saudi Prince confined to Palace, reports NYT; Saudi denies
‘I was left to dead in Pakistan prison’; CIA contractor Raymond Davis tells his story

‘I was left to dead in Pakistan prison’; CIA contractor Raymond Davis tells his story
Protests held across India after attacks against Muslims

Protests held across India after attacks against Muslims
From 1997 to 2017: Hong Kong in pictures

From 1997 to 2017: Hong Kong in pictures
Load More load more