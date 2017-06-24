PM Nawaz condemns Parachinar blasts, vows to crush extremists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Parachinar blasts and expressed his grief over the loss of innocent lives in the incident.

In a statement issued by the PM House on Friday, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the members of bereaved families and said that the culprits behind the heinous crime would not escape punishment.

He said that no Muslim can even imagine of carrying out such horrific act and vowed to crush extremists using state power.

The premier directed to beef up security in the country.

Earlier, at least 25 people were killed and over 100 injured when two successive blasts ripped through the Toori Market in Parachinar on Friday.