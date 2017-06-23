England’s Flintoff to star in a musical

LONDON: England cricketing great Andrew Flintoff is to try his hand at a different type of live performance -- starring in a musical, it was revealed on Thursday.

The 39-year-old former England skipper -- who played 79 Tests and was man of the series in the epic English success in the 2005 Ashes series -- is taking the lead role of Kevin Chadwick in ´Fat Friends´ on a tour of England.

The curtain will go up on the show -- which was originally a hit TV show written by award winning writer Kay Mellor -- in Leeds, Yorkshire, in November.

Flintoff -- who is affectionately known as ´Freddie´ -- has also appeared in Mellor´s TV drama ´Love, Lies and Records´ due to screen on BBC.

"Having had the pleasure of recently working on an episode of Kay´s latest TV series, it´s great to have the opportunity to work with her again," said Flintoff.

"I loved the TV series and think Fat Friends - The Musical, is going to give people a great night out. I´m really looking forward to it."

For Mellor, there were no second thoughts about casting Flintoff.

"I was introduced to Freddie at one of our TV casting sessions -- it was clear to me that he could leave his cricket bat behind, embody a character, and understand the drama. It was a no-brainer... he got the part," she said.

"Then, as we were talking through Fat Friends - The Musical, I wondered if Freddie could sing.

"I am thrilled and delighted that Freddie is able to join us for our run at Leeds and part of the tour as well... I can´t wait to start working with the super talented cast we´ve got so far."