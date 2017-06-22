Thu June 22, 2017
Sports

AFP
June 21, 2017

Bangladesh´s Rubel has surgery after door collision

DHAKA: Bangladeshi fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been ruled out of competition for at least a month after colliding with a door and breaking his jaw while on tour in England, his doctor said Wednesday.

The mishap occurred in the Bangladesh team hotel in Birmingham on June 15 after the semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Monirul Amin said Rubel underwent surgery Wednesday and would need four to six weeks off to recover.

"We hope he will be fine after that period, and make himself available for selection for the Australia series," Amin told AFP, referring to the first of two Tests starting late August.

Rubel featured in all four of Bangladesh´s Champions Trophy matches but claimed just two wickets at an average of 95.50.

Bangladesh progressed to the semi-final of the 50-over tournament for the first time in their history, but were crushed by India in a nine-wicket thumping.

 

