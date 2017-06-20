Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Share

Dawn Leaks: Inside story of PM Nawaz, army chief’s meeting

Dawn Leaks: Inside story of PM Nawaz, army chief’s meeting
Read More

Dawn Leaks: Maryam Nawaz stands vindicated

LAHORE: To the sheer dismay of numerous anti-government television channels and to the utter...

Read More
Advertisement

Dawn Leaks: Rao Tehsin challenges his suspension in IHC

Dawn Leaks: Rao Tehsin challenges his suspension in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali, who was suspended from his post for his alleged role in ‘Dawn Leaks’, has challenged his removal in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a plea filed here Tuesday, Rao Tehsil also challenged departmental action against him.

The Dawn Leaks inquiry commission has recommended that Rao Tehsin Ali “would be proceeded against under the E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on the report findings”.

In his petition, submitted by senior advocate Waseem Sajjad, Ali said he has been wrongly blamed for the Dawn Leaks saga. I was dismissed from my post and asked to report to the Establishment Division, the petition states.

Action was taken against me without showing the inquiry report of the commission. It’s my right to acquire the commission’s report, pleads Ali.

The recommendations of the committee were approved by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after which proceedings against Rao Tehsin were ordered. He was later suspended from the post.

The Establishment Division had issued a notification, transferring Principal Information Officer PID Rao Tehsin and asking him to report to the Division immediately.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed to initiate departmental action against Principal Information Officer Rao Tehseen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’
Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa

Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa
Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held

Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held
Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal

Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal
Load More load more