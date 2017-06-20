Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Baby on board: Indian gives birth at 35,000 feet

Baby on board: Indian gives birth at 35,000 feet

Mumbai: An Indian woman gave birth to a baby boy on an international commercial flight as it flew at 35,000 feet, the airline said on Monday.

The unnamed woman, in her 20s, went into premature labour on Sunday´s Jet Airways flight between Damman in Saudi Arabia and Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

"The guest delivered a baby boy at 35,000 feet," Jet Airways said in a statement, adding that a paramedic on board and airline staff helped with the delivery.

The Boeing 737 flight, which had 162 passengers on board, was diverted to Mumbai where the woman and her newborn were rushed to a hospital near the airport.

An official at Mumbai´s Holy Spirit hospital told AFP on Monday that both the mother and baby boy were doing well.

The woman was believed to have been around 32 weeks pregnant when she gave birth.

Jet Airways said it was the first time a baby had been born on one of its flights and that it had given him free travel for life on the airline.

In August last year a woman gave birth on a flight from the United Arab Emirates to the Philippines.

The plane made an emergency landing in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad so the mother and newborn could receive medical attention before continuing their journey to Manila.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria
Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane

Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane
31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali

31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali
Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push

Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push
Load More load more